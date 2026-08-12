Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: What DK Shivakumar and his ministers get

INDIA
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has allocated portfolios to his expanded Cabinet. Check who got Finance, Housing, Home, Forest, Health, and other key departments in the latest reshuffle.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday finally allocated portfolios to his Cabinet Ministers, bringing an end to the wait over the distribution of important departments. The CM has retained the Finance Ministry along with several key ministries, including Cabinet Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Intelligence, and Justice and Human Rights, among others.
The Karnataka government expanded the Cabinet to its full strength by introducing 20 new MLAs, who took the oath as ministers at Bengaluru's Lok Bhavan.
CM DK Shivakumar will continue to retain the Finance department, which is one of the most important portfolios in a state government. He will continue to look after Karnataka's budget, revenue, expenditure, and overall financial management.
Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been given the Housing portfolio, which he will now oversee housing schemes and will be responsible for implementing and monitoring housing-related programmes and policies of the Karnataka government.
Ramalinga Reddy has been assigned the Forest portfolio, and his responsibilities include matters related to forests, wildlife, and conservation. Since Karnataka has extensive forest areas and important wildlife habitats, the Forest portfolio becomes a significant department in the Cabinet.
DK Shivakumar — Finance and Law
BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan — Housing
Ramalinga Reddy — Forest, Ecology and Environment
Krishna Byre Gowda — Revenue
Eshwar Khandre — Industries
MB Patil — Large and Medium Industries
G Parameshwara — Home
Satish Jarkiholi — Public Works
KN Rajanna — Small Savings and Chit Funds
Priyank Kharge — Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
Dinesh Gundu Rao — Health and Family Welfare
HC Mahadevappa — Social Welfare
Shivraj Tangadagi — Kannada and Culture
Shivanand Patil — Textiles and Sugar
SS Mallikarjun — Mines and Geology
RB Timmapur — Excise
Rahim Khan — Municipal Administration
Rizwan Arshad — Urban Development
KH Muniyappa — Food and Civil Supplies