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Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: What DK Shivakumar and his ministers get

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has allocated portfolios to his expanded Cabinet. Check who got Finance, Housing, Home, Forest, Health, and other key departments in the latest reshuffle.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 10:11 PM IST

Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: What DK Shivakumar and his ministers get
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has finally allocated portfolios to Cabinet ministers. (Pic Credits: X/DKShivakumar)
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday finally allocated portfolios to his Cabinet Ministers, bringing an end to the wait over the distribution of important departments. The CM has retained the Finance Ministry along with several key ministries, including Cabinet Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Intelligence, and Justice and Human Rights, among others.

 

The Karnataka government expanded the Cabinet to its full strength by introducing 20 new MLAs, who took the oath as ministers at Bengaluru's Lok Bhavan.

 

DK Shivakumar retains Finance

 

CM DK Shivakumar will continue to retain the Finance department, which is one of the most important portfolios in a state government. He will continue to look after Karnataka's budget, revenue, expenditure, and overall financial management.

 

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan gets Housing

 

Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has been given the Housing portfolio, which he will now oversee housing schemes and will be responsible for implementing and monitoring housing-related programmes and policies of the Karnataka government.

 

Ramalinga Reddy gets Forest

 

Ramalinga Reddy has been assigned the Forest portfolio, and his responsibilities include matters related to forests, wildlife, and conservation. Since Karnataka has extensive forest areas and important wildlife habitats, the Forest portfolio becomes a significant department in the Cabinet.

 

Other ministers get key departments

 

DK Shivakumar — Finance and Law

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan — Housing

Ramalinga Reddy — Forest, Ecology and Environment

Krishna Byre Gowda — Revenue

Eshwar Khandre — Industries

MB Patil — Large and Medium Industries

G Parameshwara — Home

Satish Jarkiholi — Public Works

KN Rajanna — Small Savings and Chit Funds

Priyank Kharge — Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

Dinesh Gundu Rao — Health and Family Welfare

HC Mahadevappa — Social Welfare

Shivraj Tangadagi — Kannada and Culture

Shivanand Patil — Textiles and Sugar

SS Mallikarjun — Mines and Geology

RB Timmapur — Excise

Rahim Khan — Municipal Administration

Rizwan Arshad — Urban Development

KH Muniyappa — Food and Civil Supplies

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