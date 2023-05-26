Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Which MLAs are likely to become ministers? What we know so far

Days after Siddaramaiah took oath as Chief Minister alongside eight ministers and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to form the new Karnataka government, his cabinet is set for a major expansion. As per latest reports, the Siddaramaiah cabinet may induct around 20 to 24 new ministers on Saturday.

Earlier, eight senior Congress leaders in the state had taken oath as Cabinet ministers alongside Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar last Saturday. Those who took oath included G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalimga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. No portfolios have been allocated to any of the ministers as of now.

What we know so far regarding Karnataka cabinet expansion?

A discussion was held over the Karnataka cabinet expansion exercise on Thursday. It involved CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Several names were reportedly considered in the meeting that lasted for around 5 hours.

The meeting of the four leaders lasted for over five hours in three sessions where the names of several MLAs for ministerial posts were discussed, the source said. While senior party leaders have remained mum on the expansion, sources said that a probable list with 20 to 24 names has been shared with Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge to take the call.

What Siddaramaiah cabinet may look like after expansion?

The Congress is said to be attempting to strike a balance in allocation of Cabinet berths among the different communities in Karnataka that voted the party into power. As per sources, the politically vital Lingayat community MLAs may be compensated with a majority of Cabinet berths after being ignored for the CM post. Siddaramaiah camp is likely to get the most berths. DK Shivakumar is likely to be give 3-4 portfolios with two important ones.

Which MLAs are doing rounds as potential cabinet ministers?

The top names circulating are Krishna Byre Gowda, Laxman Savadi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Saleem Ahmed, Santosh Lad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HK Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Tanveer Seth, Dr HCMahadevappa, BK Reddy and BK Hariprasad are among the probable ministers in the list.

