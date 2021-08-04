Raj Bhavan gears up for Karnataka cabinet expansion, CM Bommai hints at removal of deputy CM post

Karnataka Cabinet expansion will take place today at 2.15 pm in Raj Bhavan, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said, "We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan." "We have already discussed everything related to the ministers, in the past two days in Delhi. We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take the oath," CM Bommai added.

Basavaraj Bommai landed at Bengaluru airport today at 10 am from Delhi. Speaking to the media he said, "The list should be out by 11-11:30 am. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 2:15 pm today."

CM Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Raj Bhavan to prepare for the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at 2:15 pm today in the hope of getting the list from Delhi. However, no MLA has received a call from the Chief Minister so far.

In the first phase, it is expected that 22 to 25 ministers would be inducted during the cabinet expansion taking place today. This will include BJP legislators as well as those who defected from the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition.

On Monday, CM Bommai met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi and discussed the Karnataka Cabinet expansion. This was Basavaraj Bommai's second visit to the national capital. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

Bommai also gave indications that a decision would be taken regarding the continuation of the deputy chief minister post adding that there is a growing contention among party leaders of the state against the continuing of the post. The present deputy chief minister was appointed by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.