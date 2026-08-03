FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: CM Vijay Moves Supreme Court Over Fight For Cauvery Water With Karnataka & DKS

Tamil Nadu News: CM Vijay Moves Supreme Court Over Fight For Cauvery Water With Karnataka & DKS

From Instagram Reels to Terror Probe: How 22-year-old Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case

How Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakumar govt

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakum

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakumar govt

In a major political shake-up, DK Shivakumar expanded his Karnataka Cabinet to full strength, inducting 20 new ministers, rewarding party loyalists and fresh talent alike.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakumar govt
20 new MLAs took oath as Ministers in Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar-led government. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet on Sunday by introducing 20 new MLAs, who took the oath as ministers at Bengaluru's Lok Bhavan. Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet to its full strength of 34, including the Chief Minister, after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approved its expansion.

 

Notably, the Congress high command gave the nod for expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet, clearing the names of 20 ministers, including one woman. There are a total of 12 new faces in the new Cabinet, while 8 incumbent ministers were retained in the new Cabinet structure.

 

List of all 20 new ministers in DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka govt

 

PM Narendraswamy - Congress MLA from Malavalli (SC) in Mandya district and a prominent Dalit leader from Old Mysuru.

 

Shivaraj Tangadagi - MLA from Kanakagiri in Koppal district

 

Rudrappa Lamani - Congress MLA from Haveri constituency and a senior Scheduled Tribe leader from north Karnataka.

 

KS Basavanthappa - MLA from Jagalur in Davanagere district, representing the ST community.

 

B Nagendra - Ballari Rural MLA and a senior Congress leader from Ballari.

 

T Raghumoorthy - MLA from Challakere in Chitradurga district.

 

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan - Senior Congress MLA from Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, and one of the party's most prominent Muslim faces.

 

Rizwan Arshad - Shivajinagar MLA from Bengaluru and former Member of Parliament.

 

Santosh Lad - Kalghatgi MLA from Dharwad and a senior Congress party leader.

 

Madhu Bangarappa - Sorab MLA, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Bangarappa.

 

C Puttarangashetty - Chamarajanagar MLA and a senior Congress leader representing the Old Mysuru region.

 

SS Mallikarjun - Former MP and a veteran Congress leader from central Karnataka.

 

Ajay Singh - Jewargi MLA in Kalaburagi district and son of former Chief Minister Dharam Singh.

 

N Chaluvaraya Swamy - Nagamangala MLA from Mandya district.

 

KM Shivalinge Gowda - Arasikere MLA in Hassan district.

 

HC Balakrishna - A veteran Congress politician from Old Mysuru.

 

Gayathri Shanthegowda - One of the prominent women leaders in the Congress from southern Karnataka.

 

Basavaraj Rayareddi - A senior Congress legislator with administrative experience.

 

Vijayanand Kashappanavar - Hungund MLA from Bagalkot district.

 

Laxman Savadi - Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, who joined the Congress after leaving the BJP.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Instagram Reels to Terror Probe: How 22-year-old Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case
How Arpita Sarkar became key suspect in Bengal STF's Pakistan module case
Ramayana in major trouble? Shri Ramlila Mahasangh issues warning: 'Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama looks weak'
Ramayana in major trouble? Shri Ramlila Mahasangh issues warning to makers
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakumar govt
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakum
US offers F-35 stealth fighter to Saudi Arabia: Should India fast-track Russia's Su-57 purchase?
US offers F-35 stealth fighter to Saudi Arabia: Should India buy Su-57?
'Reopen Torkham Now': Massive protest erupts in Pakistan's Khyber over 10-month border closure
Massive protest erupts in Pakistan's Khyber over 10-month border closure
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement