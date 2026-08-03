Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of 20 ministers inducted into DK Shivakumar govt

In a major political shake-up, DK Shivakumar expanded his Karnataka Cabinet to full strength, inducting 20 new ministers, rewarding party loyalists and fresh talent alike.

20 new MLAs took oath as Ministers in Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar-led government. (AI-Generated)

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet on Sunday by introducing 20 new MLAs, who took the oath as ministers at Bengaluru's Lok Bhavan. Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet to its full strength of 34, including the Chief Minister, after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approved its expansion.

Notably, the Congress high command gave the nod for expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet, clearing the names of 20 ministers, including one woman. There are a total of 12 new faces in the new Cabinet, while 8 incumbent ministers were retained in the new Cabinet structure.

List of all 20 new ministers in DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka govt

PM Narendraswamy - Congress MLA from Malavalli (SC) in Mandya district and a prominent Dalit leader from Old Mysuru.

Shivaraj Tangadagi - MLA from Kanakagiri in Koppal district

Rudrappa Lamani - Congress MLA from Haveri constituency and a senior Scheduled Tribe leader from north Karnataka.

KS Basavanthappa - MLA from Jagalur in Davanagere district, representing the ST community.

B Nagendra - Ballari Rural MLA and a senior Congress leader from Ballari.

T Raghumoorthy - MLA from Challakere in Chitradurga district.

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan - Senior Congress MLA from Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, and one of the party's most prominent Muslim faces.

Rizwan Arshad - Shivajinagar MLA from Bengaluru and former Member of Parliament.

Santosh Lad - Kalghatgi MLA from Dharwad and a senior Congress party leader.

Madhu Bangarappa - Sorab MLA, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Bangarappa.

C Puttarangashetty - Chamarajanagar MLA and a senior Congress leader representing the Old Mysuru region.

SS Mallikarjun - Former MP and a veteran Congress leader from central Karnataka.

Ajay Singh - Jewargi MLA in Kalaburagi district and son of former Chief Minister Dharam Singh.

N Chaluvaraya Swamy - Nagamangala MLA from Mandya district.

KM Shivalinge Gowda - Arasikere MLA in Hassan district.

HC Balakrishna - A veteran Congress politician from Old Mysuru.

Gayathri Shanthegowda - One of the prominent women leaders in the Congress from southern Karnataka.

Basavaraj Rayareddi - A senior Congress legislator with administrative experience.

Vijayanand Kashappanavar - Hungund MLA from Bagalkot district.

Laxman Savadi - Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, who joined the Congress after leaving the BJP.