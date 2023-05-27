Search icon
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers in Siddaramaiah govt, check full list

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: The new ministers took oath in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah carried out the cabinet expansion on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. In the swearing-in ceremony, 24 legislators took oath as a minister. The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Ten of them, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

The new ministers took oath in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar. The Karnataka cabinet was expanded after the CM and his deputy held consultations with the party's central leadership. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state.

List of all 24 ministers in Karnataka Cabinet here:

  1. HK Patil
  2. Krishna Byregowda
  3. N Cheluvarayaswamy
  4. K Venkatesh
  5. HC Mahadevappa
  6. Eshwar Khandre (Congress working president)
  7. Dinesh Gundu Rao (former state Congress president)
  8. Kyathasandra N Rajanna
  9. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur
  10. Shivanand Patil
  11. Ramappa Balappa Timmapur
  12. SS Mallikarjun
  13. Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi
  14. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil
  15. Mankal Vaidya
  16. Laxmi Hebbalkar
  17. Rahim Khan
  18. D Sudhakar
  19. Santosh Lad
  20. NS Boseraju
  21. Suresha BS
  22. Madhu Bangarappa
  23. MC Sudhakar
  24. B Nagendra

