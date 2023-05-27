Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers in Siddaramaiah govt, check full list

Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah carried out the cabinet expansion on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. In the swearing-in ceremony, 24 legislators took oath as a minister. The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Ten of them, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.
The new ministers took oath in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar. The Karnataka cabinet was expanded after the CM and his deputy held consultations with the party's central leadership. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state.
List of all 24 ministers in Karnataka Cabinet here:
READ | DNA Verified: Viral video showing fungus on Amul Lassi packets fake? Amul issues clarification, know truth