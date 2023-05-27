Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators take oath as ministers in Siddaramaiah govt, check full list (Photo: ANI)

Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah carried out the cabinet expansion on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. In the swearing-in ceremony, 24 legislators took oath as a minister. The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Ten of them, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

The new ministers took oath in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar. The Karnataka cabinet was expanded after the CM and his deputy held consultations with the party's central leadership. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state.

List of all 24 ministers in Karnataka Cabinet here:

HK Patil Krishna Byregowda N Cheluvarayaswamy K Venkatesh HC Mahadevappa Eshwar Khandre (Congress working president) Dinesh Gundu Rao (former state Congress president) Kyathasandra N Rajanna Sharanabasappa Darshanapur Shivanand Patil Ramappa Balappa Timmapur SS Mallikarjun Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil Mankal Vaidya Laxmi Hebbalkar Rahim Khan D Sudhakar Santosh Lad NS Boseraju Suresha BS Madhu Bangarappa MC Sudhakar B Nagendra

