Karnataka cabinet expansion: 17 MLAs take oath as ministers in Yediyurappa govt

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government cabinet expansion is being held today at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. A total of 17 MLAs are taking oath as ministers in the Yediyurappa government.

MLAs including CN Ashwath Narayan, Govind M Karjol and KS Eshwarappa have already taken oath as ministers in the Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government in Bengaluru.

C N Ashwath Narayan & Govind M Karjol take oath as Karnataka Cabinet Ministers, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/8rTgPtGudV — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The oath-taking ceremony is being administered by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Earlier chief minister Yediyurappa in a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala had confirmed names of the MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers in the Karnataka government. In his letter to Governor, Yediyurappa said, "I request the governor to kindly administer the oath of office and secrecy to the above persons on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru."

On Monday, Yediyurappa had said that he will get the final list from BJP president Amit Shah, having names of the leaders who will be inducted as ministers in the Karnataka government.

Yediyurappa who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26 is yet to form his Cabinet. His move has been criticised by the opposition leaders who have alleged that the scale and quality of relief work in flood-hit Karnataka is being hampered due to the lack of ministers.

"Is this what the BJP means by 'minimum government'? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will BS Yediyurappa wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If BS Yediyurappa can't form one, he should step down," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted.

The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the flood situation in Karnataka and other issues. Shah had also conducted an aerial survey to review the situation of the state following incessant rains.

(With inputs from ANI)