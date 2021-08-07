Karnataka Cabinet Allocation 2021: CM Basavaraj Bommai keeps Finance, Cabinet Affairs, R Ashoka has Revenue

Headlines

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Meet IPS Anshika Verma, an engineering dropout who cracked UPSC exam on 2nd attempt, got AIR…

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Tiger Shroff denies collaborating with Sanjay Dutt in Firoz Nadiadwala's Master Blaster, deletes tweet later

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka Cabinet Allocation 2021: CM Basavaraj Bommai keeps Finance, Cabinet Affairs, R Ashoka has Revenue

V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given Housing, Infrastructure development, while Prabhu Chavan received Animal Husbandry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet. The chief minister kept key departments including Finance, Bengaluru Development, and Cabinet Affairs, among other unallocated portfolios with himself. 

Minister in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development. Meanwhile, R Ashoka got Revenue (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu was given Transport and ST Welfare. 

V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given Housing, Infrastructure development, while Prabhu Chavan received Animal Husbandry.

Anand Singh has been allocated Ecology and Environment department. First-time minister Araga Jnanendra received Home Ministry, excluding intelligence, while Govind Makthappa Karajol has been given major and medium Irrigation departments. Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani received large and medium industries portfolio and Umesh Vishwanath Katti was given the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs. Dr K Sudhakar will retain Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education, while Dr Aswath Narayan CN, will remain Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development. 

29 ministers, including six new faces, were sworn-in in the new Cabinet of recently appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

In July last week, after a long wait, minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was chosen as the next Chief Minister of the state, succeeding BS Yediyurappa. Bommai was elected at the legislature party meeting which was chaired by Central observers, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

CM Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Raj Bhavan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0

Noida Traffic Advisory: Restrictions come into for effect for 5 days amid International trade fair and MotoGP

Director Vivek Agnihotri calls Nana Patekar's performance in The Vaccine War 'one of the most powerful' in Indian cinema

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023: Reports

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE