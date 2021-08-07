Karnataka Cabinet Allocation 2021: CM Basavaraj Bommai keeps Finance, Cabinet Affairs, R Ashoka has Revenue

V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given Housing, Infrastructure development, while Prabhu Chavan received Animal Husbandry.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet. The chief minister kept key departments including Finance, Bengaluru Development, and Cabinet Affairs, among other unallocated portfolios with himself.

Minister in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development. Meanwhile, R Ashoka got Revenue (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu was given Transport and ST Welfare.

Anand Singh has been allocated Ecology and Environment department. First-time minister Araga Jnanendra received Home Ministry, excluding intelligence, while Govind Makthappa Karajol has been given major and medium Irrigation departments. Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani received large and medium industries portfolio and Umesh Vishwanath Katti was given the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs. Dr K Sudhakar will retain Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education, while Dr Aswath Narayan CN, will remain Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development.

29 ministers, including six new faces, were sworn-in in the new Cabinet of recently appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

In July last week, after a long wait, minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was chosen as the next Chief Minister of the state, succeeding BS Yediyurappa. Bommai was elected at the legislature party meeting which was chaired by Central observers, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

CM Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Raj Bhavan.