Karnataka Bypoll Results: How many seats BJP needs to win to retain majority in 224-member assembly?

The bypolls were necessitated after the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators rebelled against the coalition government.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 10:00 AM IST

Counting of votes for 15 assembly seats in Karnataka where bypolls were held on December 5 is being conducted on Monday.

The bypolls for 15 assembly segments were being held following the disqualification of the MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) which led to the collapse of the coalition government of HD Kumaraswamy.

The voter turnout registered in the bypolls was 66.25%.

The 15 constituencies that went to the bypolls are - Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur. 

Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Results Live: Follow here

The bypolls were necessitated after the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators rebelled against the coalition government, leading to their disqualification by the assembly speaker. 

While 13 constituencies were held by the Congress, three MLAs had won on the JD(S) symbol. One MLA had won as an independent candidate but subsequently joined the Congress. 

Their rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court against the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision. Their disqualification was upheld by the apex court which allowed them to contest the polls. 

Earlier the bypolls were scheduled to be held on October 21 but the Election Commission deferred the voting as the top court was still hearing the matter. 

The BJP has fielded as its candidates 13 of the legislators who joined the party after the Supreme Court verdict. 

There will still be two vacant seats - Maski and R R Nagar - after the bypolls to these seats. 

How many seats does BJP need to win?

After the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government in July this year, BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed the government with the help of his party's 105 MLAs and one Independent legislator. After 17 members including 13 from the Congress, 3 from the JD(S), and an Independent had rebelled against the Kumaraswamy government and subsequently resigned, the total strength of the house was brought down to 207, thus bringing down the majority mark to 104. 

After the results of bypolls to 15 assembly seats is declared, the strength of the house will again reach 222 and the BJP would need 112 MLAs to retain its majority. The BJP would only be able to keep the numbers in its favour if it is able to get at least six of the 15 seats currently under grab. 

What do exit polls say?

If exit polls are any indicator, the BJP is likely to win the most number of seats, thus maintaining its thin majority in the House. 

According to an IANS report, Kannada TV channel Power TV's exit poll estimated 8-12 seats for the BJP in the bypolls. The Congress may get 3-6 seats, while Janata Dal (Secular) might get zero to two seats, as per the exit polls. 

Another regional channel Public TV estimated 8-10 seats for the BJP, 3-5 for the Congress and 1-2 for the JD(S).

As per BTV exit poll, BJP might get 9-11 seats, Congress 2-4 and JD(S) 0-2.

Polling agency CVoter predicted that BJP will get 12-15 seats, Congress 0-33 seats while is likely to lose three seats it had held. 

