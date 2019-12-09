Karnataka Bypoll Results: BJP extends majority in assembly, BS Yediyurappa strengthens position

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa strengthened his position in on Monday as his party BJP extended its majority in the 224-member assembly by winning 12 of the 15 seats for which bypolls were held last week.

The counting of votes for 15 assembly seats in Karnataka where bypolls were held on December 5 was conducted on Monday.

The bypolls for 15 assembly segments were being held following the disqualification of the MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) which led to the collapse of the coalition government of HD Kumaraswamy.

The BJP needed to win at least six seats to maintain its majority in the House.

After the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government in July this year, BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed the government with the help of his party's 105 MLAs and one Independent legislator.

After 17 members including 13 from the Congress, 3 from the JD(S), and an Independent had rebelled against the Kumaraswamy government and subsequently resigned, the total strength of the house was brought down to 207, thus bringing down the majority mark to 104.

After the results of bypolls to 15 assembly seats is declared, the strength of the house will again reach 222 and the BJP would need 112 MLAs to retain its majority. The BJP would only be able to keep the numbers in its favour if it is able to get at least six of the 15 seats currently under grab.

The 15 constituencies that went to the bypolls are - Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkballapur, KR Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, KR Pet and Hunsuru.

There will still be two vacant seats - Maski and R R Nagar - after the bypolls to these seats.

While the BJP workers celebrated the victory, Congress said all was not lost for it.

"I am happy that people have given a very good verdict. Now, without any problem we can give a pro-people and a stable government," Yediyurappa said.

"We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened," Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar said.