Karnataka businessman goes missing, damaged BMW found near Mangaluru's Kolur bridge, police suspect...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

Karan Johar called him 'lost child', Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan distanced themselves from him, he still...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

Donald Trump returns to Butler: Elon Musk dances on stage, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Punjab's Jalalabad, critically injured

8 animals with best hearing ability

8 animals with best hearing ability

7 fruits that are not good for your dog's health

7 fruits that are not good for your dog's health

7 everyday products we wouldn’t have without space travel

7 everyday products we wouldn’t have without space travel

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ��ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan returns as OG host with 'time ka taandav', know when, where to watch

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka businessman goes missing, damaged BMW found near Mangaluru's Kolur bridge, police suspect...

Karnataka businessman Mumthaz Ali went missing after his damaged car was found, sparking a large-scale search operation.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Karnataka businessman goes missing, damaged BMW found near Mangaluru's Kolur bridge, police suspect...
Mangaluru Police launch search for missing businessman Mumthaz Ali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A businessman from Karnataka, Mumthaz Ali has gone missing and his damaged car was found near the Kulur bridge in Mangaluru on Sunday, according to local police. Ali is the brother of prominent political figures, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava. His sudden disappearance has triggered a large-scale search operation by authorities.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared details of the incident, stating that Ali left his home around 3 a.m. on Sunday and spent some time driving around the city. At approximately 5 a.m., his car was discovered abandoned near the Kulur bridge, bearing signs of damage that appeared to be accident-related. Shortly after the vehicle was found, Ali’s daughter notified the police, prompting an immediate response.

Commissioner Agrawal mentioned that, based on preliminary findings, authorities suspect that Ali may have jumped from the bridge. The damaged condition of his car and its location near the river raised concerns about a possible fall into the water. As a result, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Coast Guard have been called in to assist with a thorough search of the river in the area.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to Ali's disappearance, but no concrete evidence has yet been found to confirm whether he jumped from the bridge. Search efforts continue as officials aim to uncover more details about the case. The incident has caused significant concern in Mangaluru, particularly given Ali’s connections to well-known political leaders.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ranchi-Varanasi in just 7 hrs: Check Vande Bharat Express new timetable, timings, top speed to be...

Ranchi-Varanasi in just 7 hrs: Check Vande Bharat Express new timetable, timings, top speed to be...

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement