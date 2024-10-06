Karnataka businessman goes missing, damaged BMW found near Mangaluru's Kolur bridge, police suspect...

A businessman from Karnataka, Mumthaz Ali has gone missing and his damaged car was found near the Kulur bridge in Mangaluru on Sunday, according to local police. Ali is the brother of prominent political figures, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava. His sudden disappearance has triggered a large-scale search operation by authorities.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared details of the incident, stating that Ali left his home around 3 a.m. on Sunday and spent some time driving around the city. At approximately 5 a.m., his car was discovered abandoned near the Kulur bridge, bearing signs of damage that appeared to be accident-related. Shortly after the vehicle was found, Ali’s daughter notified the police, prompting an immediate response.

Commissioner Agrawal mentioned that, based on preliminary findings, authorities suspect that Ali may have jumped from the bridge. The damaged condition of his car and its location near the river raised concerns about a possible fall into the water. As a result, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Coast Guard have been called in to assist with a thorough search of the river in the area.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to Ali's disappearance, but no concrete evidence has yet been found to confirm whether he jumped from the bridge. Search efforts continue as officials aim to uncover more details about the case. The incident has caused significant concern in Mangaluru, particularly given Ali’s connections to well-known political leaders.

