Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state government's budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, March 7. This was Siddaramaiah's 16th budget as the southern state's CM. Among other key initiatives, the CM announced that the state government has decided to cap film ticket price at Rs 200 in cinema halls and multiplexes across the state.

This means that theater owners can no longer fix movie ticket prices as per their will.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the cinemagoing experience becomes more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.

This is not the first time that a price cap on movie tickets has been introduced in Karnataka. In 2017 also, during Siddaramaiah's previous term as the CM, the state government had imposed a similar price limit on film tickets. But the move was challenged in court by multiplex owners and subsequently paused.

Besides the ticket price cap, another major announcement made on Friday was that movie production would be officially recognised as an industry so as to attract investments. The state will also launch an OTT (online streaming) platform to promote Kannada-language cinema.

CM Siddaramaiah also announced an allocation of Rs 500 crore and 150 acres of land for the development of a film city in Mysuru.