Karnataka: Brave daughter saves mother's life by sucking venom out from leg after cobra bite

The incident happened at Puttur, a town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Karnataka: Brave daughter saves mother's life by sucking venom out from leg after cobra bite
Karnataka: Brave daughter saves mother's life by sucking venom out from leg after cobra bite | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In the Dakshina Kannada area of Karnataka, a college girl bravely rescued the life of her mother after she had been bitten by a snake. Shramya Rai, the student, drank the poison from her leg. The incident happened at Puttur, a town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

With her bravery and composure, Shramya has won a lot of admiration. Shramya attends Puttur's Vivekananda Degree College, and her mother Mamata Rai serves on the Keyyur Gram Panchayat. Mamata was visiting her mother's farm at Puttur when she made the statement. She entered the agricultural area to turn on the water pump, News18 reported.

She unintentionally stumbled on a cobra on the way back. After then, the snake bit her leg. When she discovered she have just got bitten by a poisonous snake, she immediately covered the bite mark with a knot of dry grass to prevent the venom from spreading upward and harming the body's essential organs. Mamata's daughter Shramya realised the clump of dry grass wouldn't be enough to stop the venom from spreading once she raised the alarm, though.

Shramya took the venom out of her mother's leg and then drove Her to the hospital to try and save her life. According to hospital staff members, Shramya's prompt response saved Mamata's life. The applause for Shramya, who also serves as a scout and guide ranger in her college, for rescuing her mother from the snake bite is overwhelming. Shramya claimed that she had both heard about and seen in films how this method of drawing out the poison functioned.

In many middle- and low-income nations, snakebites are a serious public health issue. During a day of hospitalisation, Mamata was given the all-clear and was then released. Mamata Rai was bitten by a Malabar pit.

READ | IMD weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram to receive rains, hailstorm from March 23; check forecast

 

