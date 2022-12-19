Karnataka BJP to introduce ‘Anti-Halal’ bill in assembly, key points about controversial bill

Congress and BJP are expected to butt heads over the Anti-Halal bill in Karnataka

The Congress party is prepared to confront the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over a new bill set to be introduced in the Karnataka assembly, which has plans to prohibit the sale and circulation of halal meat in shops and restaurants in across the state.

The winter session of the Karnataka assembly commenced today, and a strong debate between BJP and Congress is set to take place over a new bill being introduced by the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government, which is aimed at making Karnataka halal-free.

According to TOI reports, BJP MLC N Ravikumar has taken up the initiative to ban food certification by any other organizations other than the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which is aimed at prohibiting the sale of halal meat in the state.

The security in the Karnataka assembly has been increased over the anticipated uproar by communities and political parties over the anti-halal bill expected to be introduced privately by the BJP legislator, which is being stated as an anti-Muslim bill.

Earlier this year, unrest had been sparked in Karnataka over the issue of halal meat, where several pro-Hindu and Hindutva outfits called for a complete boycott of restaurants that serve halal meat during Navratri and Ugadi festivals.

The anti-halal bill in Karnataka will prevent a lot of private outlets from getting a government certificate for the sale of halal meat in the state, which is expected to anger several communities and spark a major uproar, with BJP and Congress expected to butt heads.

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad backed the anti-halal bill in Karnataka, and said, “Congress can say what it wants, but the majority of the country doesn't believe in halal. Why should it find a mention on all products.”

BJP legislator Ravikumar had also said earlier that he will introduce the bill with the aim of prohibiting Muslim organizations from issuing halal certificates to restaurants and butcher shops. The bill will only hold the FSSAI certificates valid in Karnataka.

