‘Will cut off your tongue’: BJP MLA Eshwarappa receives threat letter over ‘Muslim Goonda’ Tipu Sultan remark

KS Eshwarappa (File photo)

Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa received a jarring threat letter after he made some remarks about Tipu Sultan, where he referred to the Mughal ruler as a “Muslim Goonda”. Eshwarappa filed a complaint with the authorities after the letter was delivered to his residence.

The threat letter sent to KS Eshwarappa said that his tongue will be cut if he calls Tipu sultan "Muslim Goonda" once again. This comes just days after a heated row erupted in Karnataka after the Independence Day banners in the state featured Tipu Sultan and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

Eshwarappa said that he has never called all Muslims ‘Goondas’, and he’s not scared of such threats. Earlier on Tuesday, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Shivamogga.

The BJP MLA had said, “I want to tell elders of the Muslim community, I`m not saying all Muslims are goondas. Elders of the Muslim community have made efforts for peace in the past, I want to tell them to advise the youngsters who are indulging in goondaism, if not the government will act and they should be ready to face it.”

Slamming the remarks made by Eshwarappa, a Congress leader said, “Eshwarappa keeps making accusations about the Congress. BJP will make a mistake and put the blame on Congress.”

A curfew has been imposed under Section 144 in parts of the Shivamogga district after a group of Tipu Sultan followers allegedly attempted to remove a poster of RSS leader Veer Savarkar installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on the occasion of Independence Day.

The curfew was imposed in Shivamogga right before two communities had clashed over the Tipu Sultan row in Karnataka. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had also sparked controversy earlier by putting up a picture of Savarkar next to freedom fighters like Udham Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad in a metro station.

The row over Savarakar in Karnataka led to violence in Shivamogga, a passenger questioned the decision to celebrate a controversial person who allegedly evoked outrage.

(With ANI inputs)

