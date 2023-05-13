Search icon
LIVE Updates | Karnataka Bangalore South Election 2023 Result: BJP’s Krishnappa leads against Congress’ RK Ramesh

Bangalore South Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: BJP’s K Krishnappa is leading against Congress’ RK Ramesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections live updates: Counting began on the Bangalore South constituency seat with the BJP candidate taking a big lead in early counting. Counting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 began at 8 am on Saturday. Several political stalwarts of Karnataka are contesting from the Bangalore region constituencies. In Bangalore South, BJP's Krishnappa is in early lead of over 6000 votes against Congress' RK Ramesh. JD(S)' HP Rajagopala Reddy is a distant third in early voting. 

As per early counting, Krishnappa has 10001 votes while RK Ramesh has 3431 votes. JD(S)'s HP Rajagopala Reddy has just 753 votes.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 took place on May 10. As per early trends of May 13 counting, Congress is nearing majority with over 100 seats.

LIVE COVERAGE

