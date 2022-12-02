Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka: Bengaluru on high alert as 4 leopards spotted in different areas

It is feared that leopards are straying into residential areas from Turahalli Reserve Forest located close to Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Karnataka: Bengaluru on high alert as 4 leopards spotted in different areas
File Photo

A high alert was sounded in Kengeri and surrounding localities of Bengaluru on Friday after locals spotted four leopards in the area.

Recently, four big cats were sighted in Kengeri, Kumbalagodu, Devanahalli, and nearby areas. The authorities have found the carcass of a deer killed by a leopard in Kodipalya near Kanakapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

READ | IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam to begin today, check exam guidelines, do's and don'ts

It is feared that leopards are straying into residential areas from Turahalli Reserve Forest located close to Bengaluru. Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has built a new layout in the region and fear has gripped morning walkers and local residents. A cage has been kept to trap the prowling feline on the premises of a private factory in Tarabanahalli in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

In the past two days, the people have spotted the leopards several times. However, wildlife experts maintain that leopards in the region are found naturally, and hence, there is no need for panic.

The authorities and wildlife experts have advised the people against venturing out alone at night. They have also been asked to keep away from the reserve forests, play songs on their mobiles and talk loudly when they are moving at night.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get DA hike soon, check how much salary will increase

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Meghana, a resident of Sakebbehundi near T. Narasipur town in Mysuru district, who was attacked by a leopard has succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

She was attacked by a leopard on Thursday when she had gone to relieve herself behind her residence.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.