Karnataka: Bellary’s Reddy brothers had Rs 2 crore ‘throne’, Rs 5 crore daily income: Know their lavish lifestyle

Reddy brothers from Karnataka's Bellary (Photo - Twitter)

Ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023, the trinity of the Reddy brothers is some of the most talked about candidates, with G Janardhan Reddy recently disclosing his assets to the election commission, revealing that he has over 84 kg of gold and diamond.

The three Reddy brothers of Bellary, Karnataka - Gali Janardhana Reddy, Karunakar Reddy, and Somashekar Reddy – are one of the most reputed politicians and business tycoons in the state, and are set to have a strong influence in the upcoming elections.

Adding to their portfolio of political career and business achievements, they also lead an extremely lavish lifestyle, with Gali Janardhana Reddy recently disclosing assets worth Rs 250 crore. This, however, is just the start.

The lavish lifestyle of Karnataka’s Reddy brothers

Gali Janardhana Reddy and his brothers were leading a successful mining business in Karnataka, and have been associated with Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Further, they had a net worth of thousands of crores.

The Reddy brothers, primarily G Janardhanan Reddy, own a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, a Land Rover, a Mercedes Benz, an Audi, a BMW, and over a dozen Scorpio and Bolero, as well as a customized bus, a private helicopter, among others.

Further, they had a lavish jewellery collection, with reportedly 1200 gold and platinum rings, and a throne made of gold which was worth Rs 2.2 crore. Janardhana Reddy also owns a shirt made out of gold thread, which is worth over Rs 2 lakh.

During a Supreme Court hearing, the Reddy brothers revealed that at one point in time, their daily earnings were Rs 5 crore. After the court proceedings, the CBI raided their house and confiscated most of their luxury items in lieu of the Rs 161 crore loss incurred by the government because of irregularities in their business.

Further, Janardhana Reddy’s house has a luxury pool, massage parlor, lavish bar, and other amenities. He also had 600 gold bracelets, 5 gold and diamond necklaces, 300 gold and diamond earrings, and crockery worth Rs 20 lakh.

The Reddy brothers also donated a diamond-studded crown worth Rs 43 crore to the Tirupati temple. After getting out of jail, Janardhana Reddy also spent a whopping Rs 500 crore on his daughter’s wedding.