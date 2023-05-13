Search icon
Karnataka Bellary Election result 2023 live: Transport minister B Sreeramulu trails by over 26,000 votes

Sreeramulu was most recently the MLA representing the Molakalmuru Constituency in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: In the hotly-contested Bellary seat, BJP leader and Karnataka Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare B Sreeramulu is trailing way behind Congress’ B Nagendra. Sreeramulu has earlier also held the post of Minister of Social Welfare, and Health and Family Welfare in the Karnataka government.

Sreeramulu has been an MLA from Bellary Rural. He was most recently the MLA representing the Molakalmuru Constituency in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. In 2023 polls, he contested against B Nagendra, a three-time MLA and won Bellary in 2018.

As per latest Election Commission (EC) data, Congress’ B Nagendra held a comfortable lead with 73,408 or nearly 60 percent of the total votes counted till now. B Sreeramulu is distant second with 47,402 votes or over 38 percent of votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress is looking likely to claim a clear majority and form the government in Karnataka. The party is leading on 122 seats, 9 more than the halfway figure of 113 in 224 seats. The BJP is a distant second leading in 71 seats. Hoping to be the kingmaker, JD(S) is leading in 24 seats.

