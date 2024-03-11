Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee Cine Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours; Jawan wins Best Film

Karnataka bans sale of coloured gobi manchurian, cotton candy due to...

Patna Shuklla trailer: Housewife and lawyer Raveena Tandon is on mission to expose examination scam

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

IPL 2024: Fan gifts CSK captain MS Dhoni hand-painted artworks, photo goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Patna Shuklla trailer: Housewife and lawyer Raveena Tandon is on mission to expose examination scam

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

Batters with most runs in IPL knockouts history

Popular dance forms from different Indian states

9 must-watch romantic Korean dramas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Patna Shuklla trailer: Housewife and lawyer Raveena Tandon is on mission to expose examination scam

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka bans sale of coloured gobi manchurian, cotton candy due to...

Karnataka Health Minister said that a survey across state revealed some chemicals including, Rhodamine-B food colouring agent, being used.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Karnataka government has prohibited usage of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state. The move comes as using artificial colours causes adverse effects on public health, especially children.

According to the food safety and quality department, samples of 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' being sold across the state were collected and analysed in laboratories. Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner has ordered a ban on usage of any artificial colours in preparation of 'Gobi Manchurian'.

In the case of 'Cotton Candy', the Commissioner has prohibited use of artificial colour over and above the prescribed limits and usage of colours like 'Rhodamine B' and other artificial colours that are not permitted. The order further stated that "prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer". So, the public have been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.

READ | DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Chemicals are being used in many food products which are banned. We have done a survey across Karnataka and found that these chemicals (Rhodamine-B food colouring agent) are still being used so we are issuing another notice that nothing which is banned should be used and if used strict action will be taken..."

In case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act – 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and fine up to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Leopard comforts deer in unusual encounter, internet is stunned

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

Watch: Radhika Merchant congratulates father-to-be Ranveer Singh for 'good news' in Gujarati, video goes viral

Meet daughter of Pakistan's richest man, whose net worth is less than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, made dona

PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement