Karnataka bans sale of coloured gobi manchurian, cotton candy due to...

Karnataka Health Minister said that a survey across state revealed some chemicals including, Rhodamine-B food colouring agent, being used.

The Karnataka government has prohibited usage of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state. The move comes as using artificial colours causes adverse effects on public health, especially children.

According to the food safety and quality department, samples of 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' being sold across the state were collected and analysed in laboratories. Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner has ordered a ban on usage of any artificial colours in preparation of 'Gobi Manchurian'.

In the case of 'Cotton Candy', the Commissioner has prohibited use of artificial colour over and above the prescribed limits and usage of colours like 'Rhodamine B' and other artificial colours that are not permitted. The order further stated that "prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer". So, the public have been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Chemicals are being used in many food products which are banned. We have done a survey across Karnataka and found that these chemicals (Rhodamine-B food colouring agent) are still being used so we are issuing another notice that nothing which is banned should be used and if used strict action will be taken..."

In case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act – 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and fine up to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)