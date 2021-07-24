Karnataka lockdown relaxations: Religious places to open for devotees from Sunday, colleges to open from Monday

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced further relaxation in COVID-19 induced curbs and allowed amusement parks, religious places to reopen from July 25, Sunday. All places of worship and religious places are allowed to open for disciples from Sunday. They have been advised to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and the SOPs to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

However, temple fairs, festivals, processions, and congregations will not be allowed. The government has also allowed the amusement parks and similar places of entertainment to re-open but by following COVID-appropriate behaviour. But, water sports or any water-related activities will not be allowed.

With the government allowing colleges to reopen from Monday, the managements are preparing themselves to keep the campuses COVID-19 free. Only students who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed on campus.

Bengaluru City University has planned a 'welcome back to the campus' programme on Monday at the Vice Chancellor's office. "We plan to welcome students with a rose, mask and sanitiser to motivate them to attend classes on campus and to create awareness and sensitise them about COVID-19 protocols.

Colleges have reported that 75% of their students have been vaccinated. The campus was sanitised on Friday.

Colleges affiliated with Bangalore University will reopen on Monday, but the Jnana Bharati campus will stay closed till August 2 as a hostel continues to be a COVID Care Centre.

Karnataka COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 1,705 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 28,91,699 and the death toll to 36,323.

Out of 1,705 new cases reported, 400 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 781 discharges and only three deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,127.

Of the new cases reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 400, Dakshina Kannada 295, Mysuru 157, Udupi 131, followed by others.