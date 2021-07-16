Bengaluru lockdown news: BBMP chief commissioner gives BIG update on complete lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Reacting to the reports which claimed that the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is planning to further relax lockdown restrictions,

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that that there is no chance of lifting the lockdown at one go. This comes on the backdrop of reports that the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is planning to further relax lockdown restrictions.

BBMP Chief Commissioner said that ‘Unlock 4’ will be announced soon and curbs will be eased in a phased manner. He informed that the government is reviewing the current scenario and will take a conscious decision, keeping the health of the public in mind.

Some reports had suggested that night curfew in the state would be lifted and pubs would be reopened from July 19 following a dip in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, it was reported that the government might also give a go-ahead to the opening of multiplexes and theatres with limited capacity. Notably, officials in the chief minister’s office had asserted that CM Yediyurappa has responded positively to the request of mall owners who had demanded permission to resume business.

Dr MK Sudarshan, chairperson, Karnataka’s Technical Advisory Committee told Times of India that though the number of cases has dropped, the second wave is not over yet. He noted that the next six weeks are crucial in bringing down the daily positivity rate.

Meanwhile, on June 21, hotels begun services, gyms reopened, and public transport buses and Metro resumed operations as the Karnataka government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Bengaluru city came into effect.