Karnataka: Bandh called by farmers against state farm bills today, here's what will be affected

Days after farmers across the country organised a 'Bharat Bandh', organisations in Karnataka have called for a state-wide shutdown on Monday to protest against the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) and land reforms acts introduced by the state government.

The call for bandh has gathered support from political parties including the Congress and JD(S), pro-Kannada outfits, and several labour organisations.

Transportation services are likely to be affected as taxi, auto rickshaw drivers, private bus drivers and goods transporters have expressed solidarity with the protests.

Many labour organisations including the Peace Auto and Taxi Association, Bharath Vehicles drivers’ Union, Ola, Uber and Taxi for Sure Owners and Drivers Association, Lorry Owners Association and others have announced their support to the farmers by halting their services for a day on Monday.

However, buses across the state will continue to run normally and metro services in Bengaluru will also remain unaffected.

No such support to the farmers' statewide agitation has been announced by the bus and metro drivers’ associations, making it clear that the services will continue to function normally.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi also assured the public that there will be no disruption in transport services on Monday in view of a bandh and warned that acts of damaging public property, if any, will be dealt with strictly.

Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, said government buses would run as usual.

"Services of all four road transport corporations and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be available. The Police Department has been requested to provide additional security," said Savadi.

The bandh comes amid the nationwide protests against the Centre's farm Bills, that were signed into laws by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.