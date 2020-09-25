Karnataka Bandh: Buses, metro services to function normally on Sep 28

Several farmers' organisations across Karnataka are gearing up for state-wide bandh on September 28 to mark their protest against the state government's Land Reforms Ordinances and Centre's agriculture Bills.

Many labour organisations including the Peace Auto and Taxi Association, Bharath Vehicles drivers’ Union, Ola, Uber and Taxi for Sure Owners and Drivers Association, Lorry Owners Association and others have announced their support to the farmers by halting their services for a day on September 28.

However, buses across the state will continue to run normally and metro services in Bengaluru will also remain unaffected.

No such support to the farmers' statewide agitation has been announced by the bus and metro drivers’ associations, making it clear that the services will continue to function normally.

Notably, many farmers in Karnataka are against the ordinances passed by the state government on land and agricultural issues, namely the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The farmers have also been opposing the three Farm Bills, which have been passed in both Houses of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, several farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a 'bandh' on September 25 in protest against the Bills. A farmers' body will hold 'rail roko' agitation from Thursday till Saturday to lodge their protest against the three agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) will hold nationwide protests against the new farm Bills on Friday. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) and 10 other trade and farmer unions have come on a common platform and announced a nationwide shutdown on September 25 saying the BJP government should stop anti-farmers measures.

Protests are already taking place in Punjab and Haryana since the Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on September 14, 2020, by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bills were passed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament amid widespread opposition from several quarters including from the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of BJP's oldest allies.