Karnataka: Authorities on high alert after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist nabbed in Bengaluru

Authorities in Karnataka are on high alert after a terrorist belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen was found to be living in capital Bengaluru under disguise for the last two years. The terrorist was arrested in a joint operation between forces from Jammu and Kashmir and local police in Bengaluru.

With the state already having witnessed tensions in recent past due to sensitive issues like the mosque-temple and hijab rows, the authorities are keeping a watchful eye on any issues that may cause unrest.

After the agencies detected the terrorist in Bengaluru, an operation was undertaken to nab him on June 3. The arrested terrorist was identified as Talib Hussain, and is said to be a key member of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. He is said to belong to Kishtwar district of Nagaseni Tehsil and has two wives and five children. He joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2016. He used to brainwash youths, made Hindus in the valley his target and was involved in many blasts, it was reported by news agencies.

Hussain has escaped the forces when he was being hunted in J-K. He had reached Bengaluru with his family and was living as an autorickshaw driver. In the city, he had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura and is also said to have delivered sermons during Friday prayers.

His arrest came as a shock to people living around him in Bengaluru. The arrest freshens memories of the assassins of former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi belonging to LTTE. They too escaped arrest hiding in Bengaluru. His arrest was confirmed by both J-K DGP Dilbag Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal. The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously,” he explained.

Furthermore, Karnataka police is now coordinating with J-K counterparts to individuals and organisations which harboured the arrested terrorist.

