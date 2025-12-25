Karnataka: At least 9 burnt alive after passenger bus collides with lorry, engulfs in fire in Chitradurga, here’s what we know so far

Bank holiday on Christmas: Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list here
At least 9 people were burnt alive after a passenger bus was engulfed in fire after collision with a lorry in Karnataka's Chitradurga. The horrific accident took place on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district. A private sleeper coach bus was operated by Seabird Travels and travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga.