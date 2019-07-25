Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualifies independent MLA R Shankar, Congress rebels Jarkiholi and Kumatalli

Shankar, before being inducted as a minister in Kumaraswamy government, had merged his party KPJP with the Congress.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified Independent MLA R Shankar on Thursday, two days after the Congress-JDS coalition government was brought down by rebel MLAs of the two parties.

Shankar, before being inducted as a minister in Kumaraswamy government, had merged his party Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP) with the Congress. He had won the 2018 Assembly election from Ranebennur as an independent candidate.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Kumar said it was a complicated case as he won the election as an independent candidate but later merged his party with the Congress. The Speaker said that Shankar has been disqualified assembly member till the end of the term in 2023.

In all 17 petitions had been filed by the Congress and JDS seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs, the Speaker said.

After announcing the disqualification of Shankar, the Speaker continued with details on the other legislators, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government.

Here are the update on other MLAs:

* Today's decision is only on 3 members ... for rest I will call you in a couple of days

* Speaker categorically said they cannot contest till the end of this assembly

* Congress rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatalli disqualified till the end of the current assembly term in 2023: Speaker

* R Shankar is disqualified from being part of the 15th assembly that is set to last till May 2023

* I could not take the decision on resignations as soon as I had hoped

* I sent a letter giving notice to Shankar to appear

* On July 14 I got a letter from Siddaramaiah to initiate action against Shankar

* Both letters were forwarded to me by Governor's office

* Same day a letter was given to Governor that Shankar now supports BJP

* On July 8, a letter was sent to Governor by Shankar and Nagesh that they resign from minister position

* On June 25 Speaker's office sent out a letter saying Shankar is now a Congress MLA

* A similar intimation was received from Siddaramaiah

* On June 14 I was given a letter by KPJP MLA R Shankar saying his party was merged with Congress

* He was sworn-in as Cabinet Minister on June 14. Before taking oath, Shankar had met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and handed over the letter on merging the KPJP with the Congress.

Earlier today, Kumar had said he would use his discretion and uphold the faith the Supreme Court has placed in him.

He said there was no further opportunity for the rebel MLAs to appear before him and it was a closed chapter now, adding, "law is same for everyone whether it is a labourer or President of India."

"Yes..the court has left to my discretion (to decide on resignation), I have discretion, I will work accordingly and will uphold the faith that the Supreme Court has expressed in me," Kumar said.

Stating that there was no more option for MLAs to appear before him, he said that process was over.

"I had called them and they did not come, their lawyers had come and have said what they had to, it is a closed chapter," he added.

A disqualified member loses seat and the punitive action forestalls prospects of becoming a minister in the newly sworn in government but he or she can get re-elected to the House.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order on Wednesday gave the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week-long intense power struggle.

The government that had the support of 119 MLAs up untill June, came crashing down when 16 MLAs resigned in a span of a week in July. After many delays, mostly intentional, the coalition government lost the trust vote. 99 MLAs voted in its favour as opposed to 105 BJP members voting against it.

With the absence of 20 MLAs, the house strength was down to 204 making 103 the magic number. The missing MLAs included 12 rebel Congress MLAs, 3 rebel JD(S) MLAs, 2 Congress MLAs who are unwell and undergoing treatment, 2 Independents and one BSP MLA who has now been expelled from the party by its chief Mayawati.

