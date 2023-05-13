Belgaum Rural, Urban, Dakshin Election 2023 LIVE: BJP Abhay Patil leads with over 31,018 votes

BJP's Abhay Patil (File Photo)

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voting for the three Belagaum constituencies took place on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes for the three assembly districts comprises of Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, and Belgaum Rural. The BJP and the Congress are set to engage in a two-pronged conflict there. From the three seats, the JD(S) has not fielded any candidates.

Belgaum Rural Election Result 2023: Congress candidate Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar leading against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Shankargowda Rudragowda Patil and BJP's leader Nagesh Mannolkar. The Congress has fielded Asif Sait and Prabhavathi Mastmardi from Belgaum Uttar and Belgaum Dakshin seats respectively.

According to figures from the Election Commission of India, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, a candidate for the Congress party, is in the lead with 32,946 votes on the Belgaum Rural seat. R. M. Chougule, an independent, is second with 22,381 votes.

Belgaum Dakshin Election Result 2023: Incumbent BJP MLA Abhay Patil leading against Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Srinivas Talukar and Congress' Prabhavathi Mastmardi.

Abhay Patil, a candidate for the BJP, has received 19,556 votes thus far, according to the Indian Election Commission. Ramakant Kondusar, an independent, behind Patil in the polls.

Belgaum Uttar Election Result: BJP candidate Ravi Patil ahead of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Shivanand Mugalihal and Asif Sait of Congress respectively.

In Belgaum Uttar, BJP candidate Dr Ravi B Patil has taken the lead in early trends.