Karnataka Assembly Elections Result 2023 live updates: From Shimoga to Varuna, 10 hot seats, candidates to watch out for

The electoral fortunes of top leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 results: The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 started today (May 13) amid tight security at 36 counting centres across the state. The voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 took place on May 10.   

The electoral fortunes of top leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today.

Key constituencies in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023:

Kanakapura - DK Shivakumar (Congress) vs R Ashok (BJP)

Shiggaon - Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) vs Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan (Congress)

Hubali-Dharwad Central - Mahesh Tenginkai (BJP) Jagadish Shettar (Congress)

Channapatna - HD Kumaraswamy (JD (S)) vs CP Yogeshwar (BJP)

Shikaripura - BY Vijayendra (BJP) vs GB Malatesh (Congress)

Varuna - Siddaramaiah (Congress) vs  V Somanna (BJP) vs Dr Bharathi Shankar from JD(S)

Hassan - Preetham Gowda (BJP) vs Banavasi Rangaswamy (Congress) vs  Swaroop Prakash from JD(S)

Athani - Mahesh Kumathalli (BJP) vs Laxman Savadi (Congress)

Udupi - Yashpal Suvarna (BJP) vs Prasadraj Kanchan (Congress) vs Dakshat R Shetty of JD(S)

Chittapur - Priyank Kharge (Congress) vs  Subhash Chandra Rathore from JD(S) vs Manikanta Rathod (BJP)

Karnataka Shimoga Election Result 2023 live updates: Counting begins for Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura
