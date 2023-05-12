Karnataka Assembly Elections Result 2023: Key candidates to watch out for (file photo)

Karnataka Assembly Elections on May 10 witnessed a fierce fight between BJP and Congress. The state registered a record turnout of 73.19 %. The voting took place to elect representatives to the 224-member Assembly. And now, the counting of votes will take place on Saturday, May 13. It will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state.

After voting held in Karnataka Elections, most pollsters gave an edge to Congress over the ruling BJP. However, they also indicated the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state. Moreover, all eyes will be on key candidates in Karnakata on May 13. The electoral fortunes of top leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP will be decided on Saturday.

List of key candidates in Karnataka Elections 2023:

Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) - Shiggaon

Siddaramaiah (Congress) - Varuna

DK Shivakumar (Congress) - Kanakapura

HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) - Channapatna

BY Vijayendra (BJP) - Shikaripura

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) - Ramanagara

CT Ravi (BJP) - Chikmagalur

R Ashoka (BJP) - Kanakapura

Jagadish Shettar (Congress) - Hubballi-Dharwad-Central

G Parameshwara (Congress) - Koratagere

V Somanna (BJP) - Varuna and Chamrajanagar

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state to avoid any untoward incidents. As most exit polls predicted a tight contest between Congress and BJP, the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

The ruling BJP is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the people have never voted the incumbent party to power. Whereas, the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).