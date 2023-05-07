Search icon
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Will BJP return to power? Know opinion poll result here

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be conducted in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The BJP is likely to be the single largest party as per the opinion poll conducted by Matrize for Zee News. As per the Zee News-Matrize Opinion Poll, the BJP will win 103-118 seats out of the 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly. The Poll estimates Congress to win 82-97 seats. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s party Janata Dal (Secular) will get 28-33 seats while 1-4 will go to others, as per the opinion poll. 

In terms of vote percentage, the BJP is expected to have the largest share of 42 percent, but Congress is not far behind at 41 percent. As per the opinion poll, JDS will get 14 percent of the votes while 3 percent will go to others. 

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be conducted in a single phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.

