Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Why Janata Dal (Secular) is seeking a ban on actor Kichcha Sudeep's movies?

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is at the centre of the latest row connected to the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections. There had been heavy speculation that Sudeep and his fellow movie star Darshan Tugudeepa were about to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would contest in the upcoming elections. However, the Vikrant Rona star clarified that he was not joining the BJP and won’t be contesting the Assembly elections. Instead, Sudeep has decided to campaign for “his friends” in the BJP in the May polls.

Sudeep said that he was “not here for any platform or money” but “only for a person”. Calling Basavaraj Bommai “CM Mama”, he said that he had “high regard” for the Karnataka Chief Minister and was announcing his “full support”. He further said that he “totally” respects “certain decisions PM Modi has taken” as a citizen, but it had “nothing to do” with him “sitting here today”. The announcement by Sudeep led to remarks and jibes and a call for ban from one of the opposition parties.

As an Indian, I am very proud of the development. There is a lot of good that has happened in the country and I totally respect certain decisions of Prime Minister Modi.



Fellow South star Prakash Raj said he was “shocked and hurt by Kichha Sudeep’s statement.” The Congress state president DK Shivakumar downplayed the impact of Sudeep supporting the BJP in Karnataka polls, saying, “I don’t think there will be any impact on elections. So many film stars come and go. Politics is different from films”.

Dear Sudeep.. as an artist loved by everyone one.. I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party .. WELL .. Get ready to answer ..every question a citizen will ask YOU and YOUR party .@KicchaSudeep #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 6, 2023

However, the third largest party in the state Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday reached out to the Election Commission seeking a ban on the screening and telecast of movies, shows and commercials that feature the Kannada superstar. JD(S) has claimed that Sudeep’s films and shows may influence voters in the May 10 polls. A similar request was also made to the EC by a Shivamogga-based lawyer KP Sripal on Wednesday asking for a similar ban till results are declared.

In the last Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023, the BJP had emerged victorious with 104 seats while the Congress had bagged 78 and the JD(S) had won on 37 seats. The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 voting will be held on May 10 while the counting of votes will be conducted on May 13.

