Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru on vote counting day

Section 144 will be imposed in the entire district from 6 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru on vote counting day
File photo

The Bengaluru police announced Section 144 is implemented across the entire district on Saturday in order to prevent any untoward incidents on the day of the Karnataka Assembly election's vote counting.

From 6 a.m today till 12 a.m. on Sunday, there will be a clampdown in addition to a ban on the sale of alcohol in the Bengaluru police commissionerate area, as reported by Indian Express.

Five counting centres in Bengaluru would be surrounded by strict security measures, the police announced in a statement. Votes from 32 Assembly seats will be counted in these five locations.

Read: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Counting today, check BJP, Congress, JD(S) seat, vote-share details here

The Karnataka assembly election result 2023 is all set to be announced today (May 13) following the fierce contest between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). On Tuesday, May 10, 2023, elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were conducted.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.