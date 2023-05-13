Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru on vote counting day

File photo

The Bengaluru police announced Section 144 is implemented across the entire district on Saturday in order to prevent any untoward incidents on the day of the Karnataka Assembly election's vote counting.

From 6 a.m today till 12 a.m. on Sunday, there will be a clampdown in addition to a ban on the sale of alcohol in the Bengaluru police commissionerate area, as reported by Indian Express.

Five counting centres in Bengaluru would be surrounded by strict security measures, the police announced in a statement. Votes from 32 Assembly seats will be counted in these five locations.

The Karnataka assembly election result 2023 is all set to be announced today (May 13) following the fierce contest between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). On Tuesday, May 10, 2023, elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were conducted.