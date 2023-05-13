Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result LIVE: Congress confident of passing 113 mark, check latest EC counting updates

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result LIVE: Congress confident of passing 113 seats, check latest EC counting updates

On counting day for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, there appears to be a wave of positivity among Congress cadres. The party is confident of achieving a simple majority on its own with an atmosphere of celebration at the Delhi HQ. The BJP, however, has not given up and is asserting that it can upset the exit poll predictions. The third major party, JD(S), is hoping to be the kingmaker amid a close BJP-Congress contest.

Counting is being held at 36 centres. 2,615 candidates are in fray for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka. The state saw a record voting turnout of 73.19 percent, which was above the 72.36 percent turnout recorded in 2018. Over 11.71 lakh first-time voters were registered in the state.

The BJP (104 seats) emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Karnataka Elections, followed by the Congress at 78 seats and JD(S) was third with 37 seats. As per the exit polls, four out of eight predicted a simple majority for Congress while another four predicted a hung assembly.