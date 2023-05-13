Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result LIVE: Congress confident of passing 113 mark, check latest EC counting updates

Congress is confident of achieving a simple majority on its own with an atmosphere of celebration at the Delhi HQ.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result LIVE: Congress confident of passing 113 mark, check latest EC counting updates
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 result LIVE: Congress confident of passing 113 seats, check latest EC counting updates

On counting day for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, there appears to be a wave of positivity among Congress cadres. The party is confident of achieving a simple majority on its own with an atmosphere of celebration at the Delhi HQ. The BJP, however, has not given up and is asserting that it can upset the exit poll predictions. The third major party, JD(S), is hoping to be the kingmaker amid a close BJP-Congress contest. 

Counting is being held at 36 centres. 2,615 candidates are in fray for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka. The state saw a record voting turnout of 73.19 percent, which was above the 72.36 percent turnout recorded in 2018. Over 11.71 lakh first-time voters were registered in the state. 

The BJP (104 seats) emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Karnataka Elections, followed by the Congress at 78 seats and JD(S) was third with 37 seats. As per the exit polls, four out of eight predicted a simple majority for Congress while another four predicted a hung assembly. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.