Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: DK Suresh makes surprise entry as ‘backup plan’ for DK Shivakumar

A total of 5,102 nominations were filed by 3,632 candidates in Karnataka as the process of filing nomination papers ended on Thursday. Scrutiny will take place today.

The process of filing nomination papers for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 ended on Thursday with over 3,600 candidates filing over 5,000 nominations. The filing of nominations began on April 13 and ended with a surprise move that saw Congress MP DK Suresh file nomination from the seat where his brother DK Shivakumar is contesting. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday.

Several prominent faces filed their nominations on the last day. A total of 1,934 nominations were filed by 1,691 candidates on Thursday. As per election officials, a total of 3,632 candidates filed 5,102 nominations. Of these, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates while 304 female candidates filed 391 nominations. One “other gender” candidate has also filed a nomination, as per the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

Out of the total nominations, 707 were filed by candidates identifying themselves with the BJP, while 651 identified themselves with Congress, 455 with JD(S). Other smaller parties and Independents make up the rest of the nominations. One candidate can file up to four nominations, as per poll officials.

Hours before the nomination filing deadline, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh entered the contest from the Kanakapura segment, the same seat from where his elder brother and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar filed his nomination. The surprise move is a “backup plan” in the scenario that Shivakumar’s nomination gets rejected, as per several Congress functionaries.

JD(S) candidate H P Swaroop filed nomination from Hassan with the support of the entire family of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda. Channabasappa, BJP candidate from Shivamogga whose ticket was announced on Wednesday night, also filed his papers in the presence of senior BJP leader and sitting MLA K S Eshwarappa. Eshwarappa recently announced retirement from electoral politics.

The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections will take place on May 10. Counting of votes will be done on May 13.

(Inputs from PTI)