Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: HM Amit Shah launches BJP's campaign, targets Old Mysuru region

The BJP is trying to gain foothold in Old Mysuru, a Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress party stronghold.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: HM Amit Shah launches BJP's campaign, targets Old Mysuru region
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Karnataka's booth level workers met today under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the necessary preparations at the grass-roots level for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, which will be conducted in May. Party officials included Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh were present.

The BJP is making steady attempts to gain ground in Old Mysuru, a historic bastion of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress party. First winning in the area in 2019, when a former JD(S) leader defected to the winning party, the territory was previously unconquered.

On Friday, Amit Shah opened the Mega Dairy factory in Maddur Taluk of Mandya district, located in the Old Mysuru area. The plant has the ability to produce roughly 14 lakh litres of milk per day.

 Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, alleging that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (in office from 2013 to 2018) dropped charges against the outlawed Islamist organisation Popular Front of India. He said that PFI was only outlawed and its leaders arrested after the BJP took control in the state.

The Vokkaliga people, who make up at least 15% of Karnataka's population and the state's second-largest vote bank after the Lingayats, were the focus of his speech at a big public gathering. They have been successful in keeping the BJP out of Old Mysuru.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the spiritual leader of Adichunchanagiri Math, met with Mr. Shah. In the historic Mysuru area, the Math commands great respect, particularly among the Vokkaliga people.

Amit Shah is also set to preside over a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Bommai to discuss electoral tactics. There will also be talk of the long-awaited extension of the cabinet to accommodate unhappy MLAs like KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

Mr. Shah spoke to the gathering during the BJP's Sankalpa Yatra in Mandya, appealing to their support for the upcoming opening of the Ayodhya Ram temple in 2024 as well as the expansion of the Kedernath, Badrinath, and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

