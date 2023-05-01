Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Free cylinders, Nandini milk to UCC; key promises in BJP's 16-point manifesto

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases manifesto | Photo: ANI

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The BJP has made several promises in a 16-point manifesto, highlighted by free cooking gas cylinders, provision of free Nandini brand milk and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The manifesto for May 10 polls was unveiled by the BJP national president JP Nadda with current Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa both in attendance.

BJP’s promises in Karnataka polls manifesto

Free gas: Provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually. They will be provided in three installments. The beneficiaries will get a cylinder each in the three months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. T

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC): Just like Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly elections last year, the BJP has promised that it will implement the UCC in Karnataka. A high-level committee will be constituted on the recommendations of which UCC will be implemented.

Free milk and millets: The BJP has promised to launch a ‘Poshana’ (nutrition) scheme. Every BPL household will get half litre Nandini milk daily and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) monthly via ration kits.

Upgradation of government schools: The BJP Karnataka manifesto promises introduction of the Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane under which the government will holistically upgrade government schools to “top class standards” through partnerships with eminent individuals and institutions.

Education and skill development: The manifesto promises the ‘Samanvaya’ scheme which will generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals and drive collaboration between SMEs and ITIs.

Career support to aspirational youth through financial incentives for students to pursue IAS/KAS/banking/government jobs coaching.

Health infrastructure: ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ to strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka. This includes establishment of a Namma clinic in every municipal corporation ward, equipped with diagnostic facilities. The manifesto also promises

free annual master health check-up for senior citizens.

Designation of Bengaluru as ‘State Capital Region’ for development “for the next generation” and executing “a comprehensive, technology-led city development program”. This includes aspects like Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and ecosystems to make Bengaluru a “Global Hub of Digital Innovation”.

Transforming Karnataka into hub of Electric Vehicles: BJP has promised to set up charging stations, supporting 1,000 startups, converting BMTC buses into fully electric buses, and creating an "EV City" on the outskirts of capital Bengaluru.

Rs 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund to establish micro-cold storage facilities, agro processing units in all GPs, undertake modernisation and digitisation of APMCs, accelerate farm mechanisation, establish 5 new Agro-Industry clusters and 3 new Food Processing Parks, supported by a 1,000 strong FPO ecosystem.

Rs 1,500 crore fund to develop the Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s “most favoured tourist destination”.

Expand the scope of Production Linked Incentive Scheme to generate 10 lakh manufacturing jobs with ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ plan.

Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to improve the "ease of living" of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by reforming the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and modernising grievance redressal mechanism.

Launch of ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ to distribute 10 lakh housing sites across Karnataka to siteless or homeless beneficiaries.

Launch of ‘Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi’ scheme to provide matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on 5 year fixed deposits made by women of SC, ST households under the scheme.

