Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: From free dosa to discounts, this is what inked finger can get you in Bengaluru today

Inked finger can also get you discounts today

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 05:18 PM IST

Of 4.98 crore eligible voters, around 53% have exercised their franchise in the single-phase Karnataka Assembly election by 3 pm on Saturday. With 3 hours left for the polling, the turnout is expected to up before the voting is concluded. 

While the fact that voters get to choose their representatives for the next 5 years must be incentive enough to go out for voting, it is not enough for many who need a little push to get out in the scorching heat to pursue their democratic right. In Bengaluru, that push is coming from eateries that have urged voters in Bengaluru to come out in large numbers to vote. 

An inked finger - a proof that one has voted - can get you discounts ranging from 5% to 40% if you go out to eat today. The discounts are being offered by high-end restaurants as well as local food joints.

For first-time voters, there is free dosa and coffee on offer by a restaurant opposite the Vidhan Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Others voters will get only a complimentary cup of coffee on showing the inked finger. 

Vasudev Adiga's, a chain of restaurants in the city, is offering free coffee at all of its outlets to voters. 

SMISE in Bengaluru is offering 40% discount to all its customers who show inked finger. 

Restaurants are not the only ones offering freebies to voters. A cyber cafe in Rajajinagar are of Bengaluru is offering free internet access to voters. Besides, voters can also avail discount on photocopying.

There are also some groups who congratulating voters with flowers and saplings for exercising their franchise.

Polling is being held for 222 out of 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka today. Voting began on a moderate note in the morning but gathered momentum soon as the deadline neared.

Congress and BJP workers were locked in minor scuffles at some places, accusing each other of flouting rules, officials said.

The election is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and the JD(S). 

During the 2013 Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 71.45%.

