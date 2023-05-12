Headlines

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check when, where and how to watch live coverage of counting

Karnataka assembly election results 2023: Know when, where and how to watch ballots counting online.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Karnataka assembly election results 2023 will be announced tomorrow, May 13, following the fierce contest between the Congress, BJP, and JD(S). On Tuesday, May 10, 2023, voters chose the members of the Karnataka state legislature. At 6 pm, voting to choose the 224 members of the Karnataka legislature came to an end.

The findings of the exit poll conducted in Karnataka were made public shortly after the vote. The results of the different exit polling organisations pointed to a hung state legislature. Tomorrow will see the outcome of the three main political parties in Karnataka: the BJP, Congress, and JD(S).

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Vote counting date and time

The results of the Karnataka assembly election in 2023 will be declared on May 13, 2023. On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 8 am, the process of tallying the ballots for the 224 seats in the Karnataka legislature will begin. The majority of the constituencies' results will be made public by the afternoon. The results of the 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly election of 2023 will be announced by evening.

READ | Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide on CM post: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Where to track vote counting online?

The official web page of the Election Commission of India, eci.gov.in, will be updated with real-time coverage of the voting for the Karnataka assembly election.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: How to check result on ECI website?

Go to https://results.eci.gov.in/, the Election Commission of India's official web page.

Select the tab labelled "General Elections to Assembly Constituency" and click.

You'll notice a fresh window on your screen.

Choose Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023

