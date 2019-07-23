Headlines

India

Karnataka assembly debates trust motion for 3rd day; Congress seeks deferring of vote

Leader of Oppositions BS Yeddyurappa demanded that the motion should be put to vote as “we are prepared to sit till midnight for the same” in the Assembly

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

The ruling coalition and the opposition MLAs were on Monday locked in a heated debate in the Assembly over whether the vote on the confidence motion should be taken up on Monday night or on Tuesday.

Leader of Oppositions BS Yeddyurappa demanded that the motion should be put to vote as “we are prepared to sit till midnight for the same” in the Assembly.

This was objected by the Congress MLAs, who started shouting slogans.

Congress MLA HK Patil informed the House about a pending court case and said that a debate should be done after this.

“After the Supreme Court takes a decision tomorrow, then it’ll be right to speak and debate on this issue (trust vote),” Patil said.

However, his suggestion was strongly objected by Speaker KR Ramesh, who said, “Don’t push me to a point where I will have to make a decision without asking you. The consequences will be disastrous.”

Speaking in the Assembly, Madhu Swamy, MLA from Chiknayakanhalli constituency, stressed on trust vote, irrespective of presence or absence of rebel MLAs.

“It’s not our duty to prove the numbers but it’s their choice. It doesn’t matter if the rebels will come or won’t. SC is well aware of the no-confidence motion,” he said.

“We could have questioned them but we didn’t. We could have argued regarding the Whip applying to the rebels or not. But we didn’t. We are against the matters, which are seized up in the SC,” added Swamy.

Addressing the House after BJP lawmaker, Public Works Minister H D Revanna said: “CM had moved the trust vote motion. We’re not dragging it but it’s the BJP. We didn’t go to the SC but it was the rebels. They said we cannot compel the MLAs to come for the Session and Siddaramaiah has spoken.”

BJP’s Madhu Swamy then urged the House to finish the trust vote by today itself. “Please finish it today to save everyone’s dignity,” he said.

To this, CM Kumaraswamy responded : “What do you mean by saving everyone’s dignity? What have we done? We got to know everything about yourself this morning.”

With inputs from Agencies

