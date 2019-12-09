Karnataka Assembly Bypoll Results: List of all 15 winners

The counting of votes for 15 assembly seats in Karnataka where bypolls were held on December 5 was conducted on Monday.

The BJP on Monday scored a major victory in Karnataka Assembly bypolls and extended its wafer-thin majority in the 224-member House by winning 12 of the 15 seats that went to polls.

The bypolls for 15 assembly segments were being held following the disqualification of the MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) which led to the collapse of the coalition government of HD Kumaraswamy.

The voter turnout registered in the bypolls was 66.25%.

The 15 constituencies that went to the bypolls are - Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsuru.

The BJP needed to win at least six seats to maintain its thin majority in the assembly.

Here is the list of all 15 winners: (Final result for all seats is yet to be announced by EC)

S.N. Assembly Constituency Winner Party Margin 1 Athani Mahesh Iranagoud Kumatalli BJP 39989 2 Kagwad Shrimant Balasaheb Patil BJP 18557 3 Gokak Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao BJP 29006 4 Yellapur Arabail Hebbar Shivaram BJP 31,408 5 Hirekerur B.C. Patil BJP 29067 6 Ranibennur Arunkumar Guththur BJP 23,222 7 Vijayanagara Anand Singh BJP 30,125 8 Chikkballapur Dr. K.Sudhakar BJP 34,801 9 KR Pura B.A. Basavaraja BJP 63443 10 Yeshwanthpura S. T. Somashekar BJP 27699 11 Mahalakshmi Layout K. Gopalaiah BJP 54,386 12 Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad Congress 13,521 13 Hosakote Sharath Kumar Bachegowda Independent 11486 14 Krishnarajapet Narayan Gowda BJP 9,731 15 Hunsuru H. P. Manjunath Congress 39,727

The bypolls were necessitated after the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators rebelled against the coalition government, leading to their disqualification by the assembly speaker.

While 13 constituencies were held by the Congress, three MLAs had won on the JD(S) symbol. One MLA had won as an independent candidate but subsequently joined the Congress.

Their rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court against the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision. Their disqualification was upheld by the apex court which allowed them to contest the polls.

Earlier the bypolls were scheduled to be held on October 21 but the Election Commission deferred the voting as the top court was still hearing the matter.

The BJP has fielded as its candidates 13 of the legislators who joined the party after the Supreme Court verdict.

There are still be two vacant seats - Maski and R R Nagar - after the bypolls to these seats.