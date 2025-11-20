FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film

Bomb scare in Delhi: This school in Chanakypuri gets threat email days after Red Fort car blast

Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM

Epstein File Bombshell: Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew... celebrities send shock waves

New Twist in Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud: US President takes sharp jibe at Tesla CEO, says, 'You're so...'

Shaadi.com IPO: Anupam Mittal plans stock market debut, know how will it change his net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, his Pak connection

Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....

Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeIndia

INDIA

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured

The government has also detailed compensation for non-fatal injuries caused by stray dogs.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 01:39 PM IST

Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation package for families affected by fatal dog-bite incidents and financial support for victims injured in stray dog attacks. According to the new directive, the families of individuals who die due to dog bites will receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the state government.

The government has also detailed compensation for non-fatal injuries caused by stray dogs. Cases involving punctures on the skin, deep black bruising with punctures and lacerations or multiple-bite attacks by stray dogs will be paid a total compensation of Rs 5,000. Of this amount, Rs 3,500 will be paid directly to the victim, and Rs 1,500 will go to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust to cover treatment-related expenses.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed concern over the alarming rise in the number of dog bites and rabies-related deaths in Tamil Nadu. Quoting data, Chidambaram stated that the state has recorded approximately 5.25 lakh dog bite cases and 28 deaths due to rabies this year alone.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "According to a newspaper report, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,25,000 cases of dog bites this year (so far) and 28 deaths due to rabies."

"Dog lovers' concerns are valid but they should also consider the alarming data. Being a dog lover is not antagonistic to support sequestering stray dogs, sterilising them, and vaccinating them", the post further read.

He further stated that the Supreme Court has directed the release of vaccinated dogs back into their habitats, except in certain public places. Chidambaram urged dog lovers to support and aid in implementing the Court's directives, emphasising that these measures are designed to ensure the safety of street users, particularly children, women, and senior citizens.

"The Supreme Court has directed the release of the vaccinated dogs in their old habitats (except in some public places). There is no attempt to eliminate stray dogs. Dog lovers must support and help in the implementation of the Court-directed measures. They are for the safety of street-users especially children, women and senior citizens," the post concluded.

Chidambaram's remarks come following the Supreme Court, while taking into consideration the "alarming rise of dog bite incidents", ordered all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the removal of all stray dogs from every educational institution, hospital, public sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, etc. The dogs will not return to their respective areas after the sterilisation.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria stated that all these institutions and places must be properly fenced to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The stray dogs should not be released to the same spot from which they were picked up, the bench ordered. It also said that permitting their return would "frustrate the very purpose" of securing such premises and addressing public safety concerns.

"They will not be released back in the same area since releasing them back will frustrate the very purpose of the directive of the court," said the bench.

It will be the responsibility of the concerned local government institutions to collect stray dogs from such institutions/areas and transfer them to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the bench directed.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories shall ensure strict compliance with the order; otherwise, officers will be held personally responsible, it said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, his Pak connection
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: From Samrat Choudhary to Shrowan Kumar, full list of of BJP, JD(U) leaders in new cabinet
Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM of Bihar for 10th time: Full list of of NDA...
Viral video: Amid Aishwarya Rai's 'there's only one caste, religion' remark, Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for her 'andhbhakti', saying....
Amid Aishwarya's 'there's only one religion' remark, Shilpa gets trolled for...
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families; Rs 5000 for injured
Karnataka announces Rs 5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor film
Homebound, India's contender for Oscars 2026, set for OTT release: Here's when a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE