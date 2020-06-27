Karnataka announces complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5, only essential services to be allowed

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed every Sunday across the state starting July 5, until further orders. Except for essential services, no other activities shall be permitted.

All government offices shall also remain closed on all Saturdays in the state with effect from July 10 in wake of coronavirus, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Additionally, the existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning has been altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29.

The decisions were taken after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a review meeting over the coronavirus situation in the state on Saturday.

"Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city. Officers were directed to have centralized bed allocation system to speed up hospitalization of COVID-19 patients," reads the statement of CMO.

Yediyurappa has directed to publish the details of nodal officers working for COVID Management.

"It was decided to give additional responsibilities to Joint Commissioners of 8 regions and also to appoint KAS officers to assist them in order to lessen the burden on Commissioner and the central office of BBMP. It was decided to avail services of 180 ESI doctors appointed by the labour department and appoint probationary tahsildars as nodal officers for COVID dedicated hospitals and COVID care centers," the statement read further.

In the meeting, BBMP Commissioner was directed to notify reservation of 50 per cent of beds in Medical colleges and private hospitals. He was also directed to notify tie up of hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 918 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths. Total positive cases in the state stand at 11,923 and the death toll is at 19.

(With ANI inputs)