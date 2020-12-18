Karnataka: Abductors demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoin after kidnapping minor in car

The incident took place on December 17. Two unidentified persons kidnapped an 8-year-old child from Beltangadi Taluk of Ujire area of ​​Mangaluru.

In a shocking incident, kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 7 crore in Bitcoin after kidnapping a minor from Karnataka's Ujire.

Reportedly, the child was returning from the playground in the evening with his grandfather when the kidnapper escaped by taking the child in a white Indica car.

"When the 8-year-old boy was playing outside with the grandfather, a car came and kidnapped him. We did register an FIR and gathered info about the family background. We suspect the involvement of some known persons," the SP said.

Shockingly, the kidnappers demanded Bitcoin from the victim's family by contacting the child's home via WhatsApp.

The FIR was registered after the child's grandfather has filed a case at the local police station.

"We have also asked the family whom they suspect. The abductors are not asking for money but demanding Bitcoin. We have to ask the family why the abductors are asking money in Bitcoin. We don't have any information about the location of the child," SP said.

"Those abductors are messaging the family on WhatsApp. We are also investigating why the abductors demanded money in Bitcoin. Our teams have gone at different locations. Our staff has come from Bantwal too. Our Bantwal DySP Valentine D'Souza is leading the investigation who have visited various places. We can't disclose which direction the abductors have gone," SP further added.