Karnataka: Abductors demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoin after kidnapping minor in car

Headlines

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

World Cup 2023: Hotel rates soar in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka: Abductors demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoin after kidnapping minor in car

The incident took place on December 17. Two unidentified persons kidnapped an 8-year-old child from Beltangadi Taluk of Ujire area of ​​Mangaluru.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a shocking incident, kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 7 crore in Bitcoin after kidnapping a minor from Karnataka's Ujire.

The incident took place on December 17. Two unidentified persons kidnapped an 8-year-old child from Beltangadi Taluk of Ujire area of ​​Mangaluru.

Reportedly, the child was returning from the playground in the evening with his grandfather when the kidnapper escaped by taking the child in a white Indica car.     

"When the 8-year-old boy was playing outside with the grandfather, a car came and kidnapped him. We did register an FIR and gathered info about the family background. We suspect the involvement of some known persons," the SP said.

Shockingly, the kidnappers demanded Bitcoin from the victim's family by contacting the child's home via WhatsApp.

The FIR was registered after the child's grandfather has filed a case at the local police station.

"We have also asked the family whom they suspect. The abductors are not asking for money but demanding Bitcoin. We have to ask the family why the abductors are asking money in Bitcoin. We don't have any information about the location of the child," SP said.

"Those abductors are messaging the family on WhatsApp. We are also investigating why the abductors demanded money in Bitcoin. Our teams have gone at different locations. Our staff has come from Bantwal too. Our Bantwal DySP Valentine D'Souza is leading the investigation who have visited various places. We can't disclose which direction the abductors have gone," SP further added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

'Face life with self-confidence': CM MK Stalin after NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE