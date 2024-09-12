Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Meet man, who lost eyesight at 8, got record-breaking job offer after graduation, not from IIT, NIT, salary is Rs...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने क�हा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

As per the Superintendent of Police of Mandya, Mallikarjun Baladandi, the incident took place when the Ganapati procession stopped and started dancing in front of a Dargh for five to seven minutes.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

52 people were taken into custody and a holiday has been declared for educational institutions on Thursday in Nagamangala in Karnataka's Mandya district following riots that broke out over allegations of stone pelting at a Ganpati immersion procession on Wednesday, as per Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar.

"Yesterdays Nagamangala incident shouldn't have happened. But fortunately, no injuries have happened. The situation is under control. During the procession, there was a stone pelting. Later vehicles were set on fire. No harm has happened. SP, IGP at the spot. There is peace now. In response, the stone pelting took place. I request that you not give publicity to such an incident. 52 arrested from both the groups," Parmeshwar said.

As per the Superintendent of Police of Mandya, Mallikarjun Baladandi, the incident took place when the Ganapati procession stopped and started dancing in front of a Dargh for five to seven minutes. Following this, the people from the other group of people came and told the procession to leave, which resulted in a word exchange but the police cleared the situation between these two groups.

This led to the group who were part of the Ganpati procession holding a protest in front of the Nagamangala station, blaming the police for not allowing them to continue with their procession. The police tried to convince the group and also allowed them to continue with their Ganesh immersion procession, SP Baladandi added.

Baladandi further said that during that time many from both sides gathered and threw stones at each other and the police had to interfere again. When the groups were returning, they set shops and bikes on fire.

As per Baladandi, seven bikes and six small shops were burnt and a total of 15 bikes and a car were slightly damaged during the whole incident.

The situation was later taken under complete control by the police and officials were on duty and doing parades in all streets, SP Baladandi added.

CT Ravi, BJP MLC criticised the state government claiming that the miscreants had indulged in stone-throwing at the Ganesh procession as they knew the state government would save them.

"In Nagamangala Mandya, communal Muslims threw stones, slippers on Ganesha procession and more than 25 shops were set on fire. All this is a planned incident, last year as well on the procession of the ganesha procession, they tried to create a riot, its a clear this year they planned and created this riot. Though police had information its their negligence. These communal goons are confident that their saver government is in power, that's why they are doing such things. I demand strict action against those who threw stones on procession. Detaining those who went to ask for justice is an unacceptable crime. An investigation under the supervision of senior officers must be conducted," he said. 

The police have imposed prohibitory orders in Nagamangala to control the situation in the town.

"Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire, and two police staff were injured. I have no information related to the machete or other weapons used in the clash. An investigation is underway. We are verifying the reasons for the instigation; our officers are on duty. We have detained a few people and a search is going on. Restriction orders will continue," said the Inspector General of Police of South Division, MB Boralingaiah South Division. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement