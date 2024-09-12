Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

52 people were taken into custody and a holiday has been declared for educational institutions on Thursday in Nagamangala in Karnataka's Mandya district following riots that broke out over allegations of stone pelting at a Ganpati immersion procession on Wednesday, as per Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar.

"Yesterdays Nagamangala incident shouldn't have happened. But fortunately, no injuries have happened. The situation is under control. During the procession, there was a stone pelting. Later vehicles were set on fire. No harm has happened. SP, IGP at the spot. There is peace now. In response, the stone pelting took place. I request that you not give publicity to such an incident. 52 arrested from both the groups," Parmeshwar said.

As per the Superintendent of Police of Mandya, Mallikarjun Baladandi, the incident took place when the Ganapati procession stopped and started dancing in front of a Dargh for five to seven minutes. Following this, the people from the other group of people came and told the procession to leave, which resulted in a word exchange but the police cleared the situation between these two groups.

This led to the group who were part of the Ganpati procession holding a protest in front of the Nagamangala station, blaming the police for not allowing them to continue with their procession. The police tried to convince the group and also allowed them to continue with their Ganesh immersion procession, SP Baladandi added.

Baladandi further said that during that time many from both sides gathered and threw stones at each other and the police had to interfere again. When the groups were returning, they set shops and bikes on fire.

As per Baladandi, seven bikes and six small shops were burnt and a total of 15 bikes and a car were slightly damaged during the whole incident.

The situation was later taken under complete control by the police and officials were on duty and doing parades in all streets, SP Baladandi added.

CT Ravi, BJP MLC criticised the state government claiming that the miscreants had indulged in stone-throwing at the Ganesh procession as they knew the state government would save them.

"In Nagamangala Mandya, communal Muslims threw stones, slippers on Ganesha procession and more than 25 shops were set on fire. All this is a planned incident, last year as well on the procession of the ganesha procession, they tried to create a riot, its a clear this year they planned and created this riot. Though police had information its their negligence. These communal goons are confident that their saver government is in power, that's why they are doing such things. I demand strict action against those who threw stones on procession. Detaining those who went to ask for justice is an unacceptable crime. An investigation under the supervision of senior officers must be conducted," he said.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders in Nagamangala to control the situation in the town.

"Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire, and two police staff were injured. I have no information related to the machete or other weapons used in the clash. An investigation is underway. We are verifying the reasons for the instigation; our officers are on duty. We have detained a few people and a search is going on. Restriction orders will continue," said the Inspector General of Police of South Division, MB Boralingaiah South Division.

