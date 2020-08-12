Karnataka: 5 people, including an infant, burned alive; 27 injured after bus catches fire in Hiriyur near Chitradurga

Five people, including an infant, were charred to death while 27 more were left injured on Tuesday night after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 (NH4) in Hiriyur near Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Karnataka: Five people, including a baby, charred to death and 27 injured, last night in Hiriyur near Chitradurga district, after their bus caught fire on National Highway 4. The injured have been shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Je1PxEbTv4 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

According to the latest updates, the injured have all been shifted to the district government hospital for urgent medical attention.

Reports said that the bus, carrying 32 passengers, was travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru when it caught fire on the NH4 due to a snag in the engine.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited