Karnataka: 3 students of Bengaluru college arrested over ragging, assault of juniors, 19 others booked

An incident of ragging and assault has been reported at a Bengaluru college, leading to an FIR against nearly two dozen students and an outsider. Know the whole matter.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Three students of a private college in Bengaluru's North District town have been arrested allegedly in connection with a ragging and assault case on Thursday. The local police of Devanahalli have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and registered an FIR against 22 students, following a complaint lodged by Midhun Madhavan, head of the admissions department at Aakash Group of Institutions.

 

What is the case?

 

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly assaulted first-year students inside the campus and forced them to follow their orders on January 14. The junior students approached Madhavan, following which the admission in-charge warned the seniors not to repeat such acts.

 

The next day, the seniors allegedly continued ragging the juniors, following which the victim students again approached Madhavan, who later accompanied them to meet the seniors at a tea shop near the campus.

 

The situation worsened after the senior students allegedly assaulted the juniors and Madhavan at the site, using rods, sticks, and stones. A video of the incident is also circulating on social media where a group of people are seen fighting on the streets.

 

 

As per the complaint, an outsider named Naveen was also involved in the assault. The police have registered a case under relevant sections 115(2), 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Sections 116 and 137 of the Karnataka Education Act. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

