Shocking! 242 children in Bengaluru test COVID-19 positive in 5 days, number to 'triple' warn officials

In alarming news, at least 242 children have tested COVID-19 positive in the last five days in Bengaluru, government data revealed. The health department has warned that this number may further rise in the coming days. This is once again proving right the earlier prediction that the third wave of the pandemic could affect children.

According to the Bengaluru civic body BBMP, 242 children below the age of 19 years tested COVID-19 positive in the last five days. The data further reveals that 106 children below the age of 9 years and 136 children between 9 and 19 years have tested positive in the last five days in Bengaluru.

Health officials recommended parents to keep their children at home and follow all the COVID-19 norms as children will have less immunity compared to older people. They went on to warn that this number will 'triple' within a few days and there is a great threat to children.

The Karnataka government has already taken some strict measures to control the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Only yesterday the state government requested the Indian Railways to ensure all passengers travelling to the state from Kerala and Maharashtra undergo compulsory COVID-19 test before boarding trains.

Night and weekend curfews in all the districts have been ordered. Karnataka borders have restricted entries from Kerala and Maharashtra. Only those who can show their RTPCR test of less than 72 hours are allowed to enter the state. Reports suggest that the government is likely to impose a partial lockdown from August 16.

Karnataka has been recording around 1,500 daily new COVID-19 cases in the last one month.