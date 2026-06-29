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Karnataka: 24-year-old woman found dead, boyfriend unconscious at homestay near Bengaluru

Police reportedly found the body of the woman, identified as Sai Surabhi, inside a room, and also recovered a rope and some tablets, leading officials to suspect that poison may have been consumed.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 10:50 PM IST

Karnataka: 24-year-old woman found dead, boyfriend unconscious at homestay near Bengaluru
Police are currently awaiting forensic and autopsy reports in the case.
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A 24-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Her boyfriend was found unconscious at the same location and has since been admitted to a hospital. Police reportedly found the body of the woman, identified as Sai Surabhi, inside a room, and also recovered a rope and some tablets, leading officials to suspect that poison may have been consumed. A diary containing handwritten notes was also seized and is being examined as part of the investigation. The exact cause of death is expected to be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kushal Chowksi, along with other senior officials, visited the homestay and inspected the scene. Surabhi's boyrfriend, identified as Sanjeet Ali, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police are examining a range of possibilities, including whether he killed his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life or whether the two had entered into a suicide pact.

According to a report by NDTV, the two had been in a relationship for some time and their families were opposed to it. The woman had reportedly left home with Ali on a previous occasion as well, which led her family to file a missing person complaint with the police. The couple had checked into the homestay on Saturday.

Surabhi's family alleges murder

Surabhi's family has alleged that she was murdered by Ali. Speaking to reporters, her mother Geetha said he had been harassing her despite earlier police complaints against him. She further alleged that Ali had introduced her daughter to drugs and tortured her. "He has murdered her as she started distancing herself from him. We had even sought an alliance for Surabhi. He has killed her to take revenge," Surabhi's uncle Shankar Narayan told media persons on Monday. Police are currently awaiting forensic and autopsy reports in the case.

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