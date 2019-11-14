Karnataka: 16 disqualified MLAs join BJP in presence of chief minister Yediyurappa

In a new development in the Karnataka politics ahead of the upcoming bypolls in the state, 15 out of the 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs has joined the BJP in the presence of the chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

The rebel MLAs back in June-July had revolted against the functioning of the Congress-JD(S) government led by former chief minister Kumaraswamy saying they had lost confidence in the administration. The Karnataka turmoil which continued for over a month finally ended after the Kumaraswamy government failed to prove the majority on the floor of the house, and BJP formed new government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the then Karnataka governor KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify rebel MLAs but allowed them to contest bypolls and 2023 elections.

Bengaluru: 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs of Congress and JD(S) joined BJP today in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. 17 MLAs were disqualified by the state assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and their disqualification was upheld by the Supreme Court, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xznVMPKWaQ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Following the Supreme Court's verdict, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had confirmed that the rebel MLAs will join the BJP on Thursday (today).

The apex court on Wednesday stayed the decision to disqualify 17 Karnataka MLAs by the then Speaker KR Ramesh but did not bar them (MLAs) from contesting 2023 polls.

Delivering the judgement on rebel Karnataka MLAs challenging the orders of the then assembly speaker to disqualify them, SC judge Justice NV Ramana said, "We are upholding the order of the Speaker."

Supreme Court said that it is equally binding on the government and the opposition, adding "we do not appreciate the manner in which the petitioners came to the court".

However, the top court in its order said the 17 Karnataka MLAs can contest the by-elections in the state.

The MLAs have also challenged Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them.