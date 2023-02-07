Karnataka: 137 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

Photo: PTI

In Mangaluru's Shaktinagar, 137 nursing and paramedical students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Monday. Students were taken late at night to separate private hospitals throughout the city. Starting at 2 a.m. on Monday, the kids had been experiencing stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The students' friends and family members gathered outside of the hospitals where their loved ones were being treated.

The city police commissioner, N. Shashi Kumar, said that the authorities are investigating the incident to determine what contributed to it.

"At about 9 pm, around 400-500 people gathered in front of city hospital in the city. Most of them are students and the rest are their family members. Since morning 2 am more than 100 girl students have complained of food poisoning and hospitalised. 137 students were admitted to different hospitals in the city. We are trying to find out the reason," said Shashi Kumar.

District Health Inspector Dr. Ashok assured all of the students that they are no longer in danger while he was giving the details of the incident.

"The general nursing and BSc nursing students have been admitted to various hospitals due to food poisoning. The students got panic. About 130 students have got treated,” said Dr Ashok, the district health inspector.

“There is no need to worry or panic. We will visit the hostel and will interact with the warden and find out the source. All are out of danger. No casualties have been reported so far," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)